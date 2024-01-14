The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

