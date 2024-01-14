The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 8,419,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,402. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.