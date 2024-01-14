Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TBVPY remained flat at $39.41 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1042 per share. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

