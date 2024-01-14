Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 593,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.7 %

TXT opened at $79.38 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

