Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group comprises about 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.81% of Textainer Group worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGH opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

