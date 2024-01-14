Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $218.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

