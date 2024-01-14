Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesco has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

