Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 3,455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tencent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. 1,558,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,907. Tencent has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $351.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

