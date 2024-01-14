T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. T&D has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

