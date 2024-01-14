Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,982 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average of $377.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.89 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.