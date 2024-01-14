Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,233,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 7,864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TNEYF stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 347,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,018. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.