Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,233,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 7,864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TNEYF stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 347,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,018. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

