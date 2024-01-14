T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

