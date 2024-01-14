SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $254.97 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $254.97 million and $22.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,013,103 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

