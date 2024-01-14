Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Head to Head Comparison

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Enterprise and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,002.71%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% OMNIQ -17.34% N/A -25.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Super League Enterprise and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.36 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.10 OMNIQ $102.54 million 0.07 -$13.61 million ($2.02) -0.31

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMNIQ beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. The company offer end-to-end solutions, which includes hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; manufacture and distribute barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it provides suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises Order Entry for access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; Intelligent Order Entry adds the capability to aging order entry system; and iTrack, an internet tracking system to track and deploy hardware devices; Warehouse, a collection of application for portable to warehouse floor and dock doors. The company also offers WTMiP provides link between corporate and the mobile worker its servers allow files and data to synchronize between the corporate host and laptops, handheld devices, and windows CE or window mobile devices; Easy Order, an on-line purchasing portal which provides customized portal including own unique private on-line store; Quest Total Solutions as a Services including hardware, software, services, and wireless data. Further, it operates media and label business, which is a repeatable easy order online purchasing portal; and serves government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation and logistics, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

