Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,030 shares of company stock worth $149,319,412 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $659.59 and a 12-month high of $1,033.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $981.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $907.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

