Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:INN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
