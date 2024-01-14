Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 278,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 867,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

