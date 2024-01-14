Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 138.9% in December

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $13.69 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

