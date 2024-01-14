StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $322.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

