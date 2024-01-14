Stifel Nicolaus Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $587.36.

HubSpot stock opened at $561.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.67 and a 200-day moving average of $506.83. HubSpot has a one year low of $299.72 and a one year high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

