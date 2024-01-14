Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 648 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

