Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,432,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

