Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $495.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

