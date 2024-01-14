Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $83.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

