SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.71. 6,833,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

