Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.
Solvay Trading Up 6.1 %
SVYSF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.
Solvay Company Profile
