SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 8,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

