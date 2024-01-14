Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,175. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About Silver Viper Minerals
