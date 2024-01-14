Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Position Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 4.41% of Sierra Bancorp worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

BSRR opened at $21.08 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

