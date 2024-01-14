Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 89.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
WH Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of WH Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 23,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,974. WH Group has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.
WH Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Average Calculator
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.