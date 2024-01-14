Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 55.2%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF remained flat at $22.99 during midday trading on Friday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.
About Wajax
