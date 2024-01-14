Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expands By 145.4%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.91 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

