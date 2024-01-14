Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Grows By 54.4%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Universal Music Group stock traded up 0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 14.70. 292,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.86. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of 9.64 and a 12-month high of 14.77.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

