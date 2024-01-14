Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Expands By 24.6%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.