Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Grows By 48.7%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

TLNE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,926. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

