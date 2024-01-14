Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Decreases By 28.3%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

Sompo stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 6,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

