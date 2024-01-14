Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Drops By 26.9%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Silex Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SILXY opened at C$16.68 on Friday. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of C$9.55 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.64.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

