Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Declines By 28.6%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at 96.90 on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of 96.90 and a 12-month high of 104.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 100.49.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.