Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Drops By 26.4%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 684.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 219.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.13 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

