Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Rises By 35.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,469,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 3,309,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.4 days.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.
