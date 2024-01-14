Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Rises By 35.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,469,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 3,309,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

