Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Decreases By 34.3%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

