Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Increases By 33.0%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Audinate Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUDGF remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Audinate Group has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get Audinate Group alerts:

Audinate Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.