Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Drops By 44.0%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

