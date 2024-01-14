Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 41.0%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 1,122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,617.0 days.

ASOS Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of ASOMF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

