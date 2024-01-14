Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 43.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.97 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.14.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

