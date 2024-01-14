Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Rises By 76.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AWCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alumina
Alumina Stock Performance
About Alumina
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alumina
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.