Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Rises By 76.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Alumina Stock Performance

About Alumina

OTCMKTS:AWCMY remained flat at $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

