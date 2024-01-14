Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

