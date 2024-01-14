Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 6,735 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $106.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

