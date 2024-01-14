Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 496,090 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,090 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,687 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

