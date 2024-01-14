Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. 2,856,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

