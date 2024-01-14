Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.35% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.48. 127,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,317. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.